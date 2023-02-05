Ashwath Damodaran values Adani Enterprises stock at 947 per share

"It is possible that Hindenburg was indulging in hyperbole when it described Adani to be "the biggest con" in history. A con game to me has no substance at its core, and its only objective is to fool other people, and part them from their money. Adani, notwithstanding all of its flaws, is a competent player in a business (infrastructure), which, especially in India, is filled with frauds and incompetents. A more nuanced version of the Adani story is that the family group has exploited the seams and weakest links in the India story, to its advantage, and that there are lessons for the nation as a whole, as it looks towards what it hopes will be its decade of growth," Damodaran, Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University, said in his blog post.

