Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday
- A comprehensive campaign ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ planned during 9 Feb to 9 Oct 2023, in coordination with all stakeholders for promotion of digital payments across the country, with particular focus on G20 digital economy working group event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru, the ministry said
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×