Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday

“As India celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘G20 Presidency’, MeitY endeavours to increase the access to easy and convenient digital payment solutions to all citizens, with particular focus on inclusion of the hard-to-reach geography and population, including small merchants and street vendors. Accordingly, a comprehensive campaign ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ planned during 9 February to 9 October 2023, in coordination with all stakeholders for promotion of digital payments across the country, with particular focus on G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

The event will witness the release the G20 co-branded QR code, a Coffee Table Book showcasing India’s journey global leadership in digital payments and digital inclusion, launch of innovative products from various banks that makes digital payments simplified and easy to use, flag off of Digital Payment Sandesh Yatra with the aim to make citizens aware about various digital payments solutions and sensitize them about security and safety of digital payments, and DigiDhan awards for top performing banks in digital payments space.

“The launch will also highlight how digital payments are ensuring financial inclusion and empowering small merchants, street vendors and common people of the country. The Digital Payment Utsav will also be an opportunity to make digital payments as ‘whole of Government’ initiatives in its true spirit with active participation from other Central Ministries," the ministry added.

The broader mandate of MeitY is to work towards the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy and generate self-reliance for the country in the field of technology and communication.

“A series of events/initiatives will be held during the entire duration of Digital Payments Utsav that will showcase India’s journey of digital transformation. The event will conclude with presentation of awards to bankers and fintech companies in different categories for outstanding performance, flag off Digital Payments Sandesh Yatra and closing remarks by the Economic Adviser and Group Coordinator, MeitY," the ministry said.