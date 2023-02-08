Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday

“As India celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘G20 Presidency’, MeitY endeavours to increase the access to easy and convenient digital payment solutions to all citizens, with particular focus on inclusion of the hard-to-reach geography and population, including small merchants and street vendors. Accordingly, a comprehensive campaign ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ planned during 9 February to 9 October 2023, in coordination with all stakeholders for promotion of digital payments across the country, with particular focus on G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.