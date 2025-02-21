Ashwini Vaishnaw-led Railways orders X to remove 285 videos of New Delhi stampede, cites ‘ethical norms’: Report

The Railways Ministry has instructed X (formerly Twitter) to remove 285 social media links featuring videos of the casualties from the February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Hindustan Times reported.

At least 18 people were killed in a stampede on February 15 at the New Delhi Railway Station, which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform numbers 14 and 15.

The ministry, citing “ethical norms” and the platform's content policy, issued the notice on February 17, requesting that action be taken within 36 hours, HT reported, citing sources.

The notice, which HT has reviewed, gave X 36 hours to remove tweets from several accounts, including major news networks, due to concerns over “sensitive or disturbing media depicting deceased individuals.”

As reported by Hindustan Times, the ministry's notice stated, “This is not only against ethical norms but also violates X.com's content policy, as sharing such videos could lead to unnecessary law and order issues.”

HT reported, citing the notice that the content “could disrupt the operations of Indian Railways especially given the huge rush of trains at present.”

NDLS stampede after-effect The Delhi Rail Division has implemented a new protocol requiring station officials to obtain clearance from the Railway Protection Force before allowing any train to arrive at platforms 8 to 16 at New Delhi Railway Station, PTI reported.

Platforms 8 to 16 normally handle all trains coming from or departing for eastern regions such as Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, Lucknow, Howrah etc.. Due to Maha Kumbh, all these trains carry a heavy load of passengers.

A circular dated February 19, 2025 from the Delhi Division directed the station officials to follow a new procedure under which only after a clearance from RPF, the trains will be received on the intended platforms, i.e. platform number 8 to 16.

Earlier on Wednesday, RJD MP Sudhaker Singh accused the Narendra Modi government of withholding information in Parliament regarding the number of Mahakumbh pilgrims who have died in stampedes and road accidents to date.

While condoling the loss of lives in the stampede last Saturday, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “What does the Kumbh signify? It is nonsense”, stirring a controversy.