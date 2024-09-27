Diwali, Chhath puja special trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw says 5,975 trains to facilitate over 1 crore passengers

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in 2024-25, “a total of 5,975 trains have been notified till today. This will facilitate more than 1 crore passengers to go home during the puja rush.”

27 Sep 2024
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that 12,500 coaches were sanctioned for Chhath puja and Diwali special trains this festive season. He said the number of "general coaches increased in 108 trains."

"In 2024-25, a total of 5,975 trains have been notified till today. These will facilitate more than 1 crore passengers to go home during the puja rush. In 2023-24 a total of 4,429 special trains ran during the festive season," Vaishnaw was quoted by ANI as saying.

Vaishnaw on Vande Bharat Express Trains

On Thursday, Vaishnaw said that Vande Bharat was made "when the Prime Minister had confidence in the railway engineers".

"Vande Bharat and its versions 1, 2, 3, new types of Namo Bharat train and Vande Bharat sleeper all started being manufactured," Vaishnaw said. "Earlier these things were imported from foreign countries," the Railway minister added.

 

On September 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Metro services – to be renamed as ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ – between Bhuj and Ahmedabad.

"The train covers 11 stations on the route between Bhuj and Ahemdabad. While a non-AC bus charges 110 from Bhuj to Gandhidham, AC bus fare costs 140 for the same distance. However, one can avail this journey at 75 through this train, which is cheaper," Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway, said.

Meanwhile, the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat is said to be be equipped with world-class features, including an integrated reading light with USB charging provision, public announcement and visual information systems.

Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at the BEML's facility. "The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing,” Vaishnaw said, as reported by PTI.

First Published: 27 Sep 2024
