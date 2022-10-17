Ashwini Vaishnaw says at least 4 cities in Odisha to get 5G services by March'23

Ashwini Vaishnaw says at least 4 cities in Odisha to get 5G services by March'232 min read . 06:34 AM IST
Union Telecom and Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said at least 4 cities of Odisha will get 5G telephony services by March 2023
Union Telecom and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday at least four cities in Odisha will receive 5G telephony services by March 2023 while 80 percent of the state's area will have access to the upgraded network by the end of next year.
The minister while speaking on the sidelines of a programme said the first phase of the rollout of 5G services will cover about 200 major cities in the nation before being expanded to towns and rural areas.
"In the first phase, four-five cities of Odisha will get 5G services by March 2023, and by the end of next year, around 80 percent area of the state will be covered," he added
PM Modi launched 5G services in India at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 on October 1. The fifth-generation service promises ultra-high speeds on mobile devices along with low latency, highly reliable communication and increased spectrum and network efficiency.
In the first phase of the plan, at least 13 major cities including Ahmadabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai were supposed to receive 5G services.
A recent survey by the community social media platform Localcircles found that less than 5 percent of people want to move to a 5G network while more than three fourth of the consumers believed that the launch of 5G would address one or more issues like speed, network availability and call drop or connectivity issues.
Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have announced the trial run for their respective 5G services in some selected cities and plan to upgrade their reach to cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Siliguri, Gurugram and Hyderabad by March 2024.
The railway's minister also reviewed several ongoing projects during his visit to Odisha. He said work for the Khurda-Bolangir rail line has made "impressive progress" while adding that there were some problems as over 100 kilometers of railway tracks passes through forest areas in the route.
He added that the Bhubaneshwar railway station will soon be transformed into a world-class railway facility. The minister informed that planning, design and other related work for the upgradation of the station has been completed and the "bhumi pujan" for the station will soon be held.
With inputs from PTI
