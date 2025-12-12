Ashwini Vaishnaw says train accidents have reduced, only 11 took place till November in 2025-26

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, stated that train accidents have dropped sharply, from 135 in 2014–15 to just 11 in 2025–26 up to November, as railway safety remains the government’s top priority.

Addressing queries on whether the Centre has implemented sufficient measures to achieve zero accidents, he said that a range of safety initiatives undertaken over the years has led to a significant reduction in such incidents, according to PTI.

Vaishnaw stated, “Consequential train accidents have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25. It may be noted that the consequential train accidents during the period 2004-14 were 1711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 31 in 2024-25 and further to 11 in 2025-26 (upto November, 2025).”

“Another important index showing improved safety in train operations is accidents per million train kilometer (APMTKM) which has reduced from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2024-25, indicating an improvement of approximately 73 per cent during the said period," he added.

Vaishnaw outlined several initiatives aimed at strengthening railway safety, noting that spending on safety-related works has risen substantially in recent years.

He explained that modern electrical and electronic interlocking systems, which help minimise errors caused by human factors, have been installed at thousands of stations. By the end of October 2025, these systems were in place at 6,656 stations, the minister stated, noting that safety at level crossings has also been improved, with 10,098 gates brought under interlocking, and complete track circuiting, which uses electrical signals to confirm whether tracks are occupied, implemented at 6,661 stations.

The minister also indicated that the Kavach automatic train protection system is being expanded in phases. Its latest version, 4.0, is already operational on key stretches of the Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah corridors, he said, further asserting that work to extend Kavach across the remaining parts of these routes is ongoing, and the system is also being rolled out across more than 15,000 route kilometres covering major freight and passenger networks.

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw stated in October that the Indian Railways had been overlooked for nearly five decades, but is now experiencing a complete transformation under the NDA government, the report noted. Speaking at the 41st Raising Day celebration of the Railway Protection Force in Valsad, Gujarat, he also revealed that RPF recruitment would now take place annually instead of once every four to five years.

Vaishnaw mentioned that almost 35,000 kilometres of new tracks have been added in the last 11 years, something he described as unprecedented and a key reason more trains are operating today. He added that redevelopment work is in progress at 1,300 stations, of which 110 have already been completed.

The minister further said that about 60,000 kilometres of railway tracks have been electrified, noting that global observers are amazed by these achievements, as even wealthier nations have not managed such rapid electrification.