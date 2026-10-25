Ashwini Vaishnaw sets October 2028 deadline for smartphones designed, manufactured, branded in India: What he said

India could have its own smartphone brand, with domestic design, manufacturing and intellectual property, by October 2028, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the NDTV World Summit in Delhi on October 23, 2026.

The proposed timeline comes as India seeks to strengthen its position in the global electronics supply chain. While the country has expanded smartphone manufacturing, developing the technology and intellectual property behind a competitive handset remains a significant challenge.

Ashwini Vaishnaw sets October 2028 target "This is 23 October 2026. Please note it: 23 October 2028. You will have Indian-designed, Indian-manufactured, Indian-branded mobile phones," the minister told NDTV.

Designing a smartphone requires more than assembling components. Devices must integrate radio-frequency communication, antennas, computing hardware, memory, cameras, displays and power-management systems within a compact body. Battery performance, weight and connectivity add to the engineering challenge.

Vaishnaw said India had been building the required capabilities over several years, including through initiatives to develop domestic smartphone hardware.

India has developed smartphone motherboard design capabilities, says minister

Vaishnaw said the government had challenged domestic designers several years ago to develop a printed circuit board (PCB) for a mobile phone. A PCB connects and supports the electronic components that allow a device to function.

According to the minister, two companies took up the challenge, and one developed a design subsequently selected by a major US telecommunications service provider.

He said the company had designed and delivered a 5G-plus mobile phone to the US operator, with the device manufactured and supplied to customers. Vaishnaw said the experience gained over approximately three-and-a-half years would help India develop a domestically branded handset while retaining its design and intellectual property within the country.

However, he did not identify the proposed brand or disclose the phone’s price, specifications or a specific launch date.

Why an Indian smartphone brand matters India is a significant manufacturing base for smartphones sold by international companies. However, manufacturing devices locally is different from owning the technology, intellectual property and brand behind them.

A successful homegrown smartphone could help Indian companies expand their expertise in product design, hardware engineering and intellectual property, while creating opportunities for domestic suppliers.

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The challenge will be competing with established brands such as Apple and Samsung, which have extensive distribution networks, product ecosystems and loyal customers. Pricing, performance, reliability and software support will be crucial to attracting buyers.

Vaishnaw expressed confidence that the proposed handset could become a major seller. However, the October 2028 target remains an ambition rather than a guarantee of commercial success.

Vaishnaw highlights electronics export growth The minister also credited the government’s Make in India initiative, launched in 2014, with helping expand domestic manufacturing. He criticised previous Congress-led governments, arguing that excessive regulation had held back the sector.

Vaishnaw pointed to the production of mobile phones, drones, missiles, trains and other advanced equipment as evidence of progress. According to him, electronics has become India’s third-largest export category, and he expects it to rise to second place in the near future.