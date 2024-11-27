A video shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, showing a TTE performing CPR on a conscious man, faced backlash from medical experts and the public. The incident highlights the dangers of health misinformation, especially when disseminated by influential figuresc like Vaishnaw, Sidhu

A video featuring a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) performing CPR aboard a train grabbed online attention. Shared by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the clip showed a 70-year-old conscious man receiving chest compressions. Initially hailed as a heroic rescue effort, the video quickly ignited backlash among medical professionals and netizens.

Doctors were unequivocal in their criticism: administering CPR to a conscious person is not only unnecessary but potentially harmful.

"I can't believe I actually have to say this," tweeted US-based emergency medicine specialist Sam Ghali. "Do NOT perform mouth-to-mouth CPR on awake people who are literally talking to you."

Ashwini Vaishnaw Deletes Video, But Criticism Persists The clip, initially captioned, “Our dedicated Indian Railways team," was soon deleted by Union Minister Ashwini Viashnaw following a wave of online backlash.

Vaishnaw later clarified: “CPR should be stopped when a person becomes conscious or follows commands, which are signs of return of spontaneous circulation."

But the damage was done. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a liver specialist from Kerala, condemned the post, writing: "It showcases your lack of medical science literacy and the utter lack of basic health literacy of the railways team currently working under you."

Ashwini Vaishnaw Faces Social Media Backlash From healthcare experts to everyday users, the reactions were sharp:

- “With due respect, sir, it seems incorrect. It would have been better to get it checked by a doctor before posting."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- “DONT give CPR in conscious patient. It’s NOT a joke but a life saving procedure. Delete this video otherwise everyone start doing same in Conscious patient.."

- "More like dedicatedly killing a living person. Get your railway staff all trained on proper CPR and emergency medicine. Won't cost much and may be some hospitals may do it for free as a CSR."

-"Dear Railways (Reels) Minister, it is imperative that you delete this post of yours. It showcases your lack of medical science literacy, and the utter lack of basic health literacy of the Railways team currently working under you. At least ask your PR team to take advice from a doctor or some medical health professional (non-Ayush) before you post something as idiotic as this. CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an emergency procedure that helps restart breathing and a person's heartbeat when they have stopped." Slammed another.

The post’s community notes echoed the medical sentiment: “CPR should not be given to a conscious person. The staff is actually harming the patient."

Medical Misinformation Under the Spotlight The incident isn't an isolated example of viral health misinformation. Just last week, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu's claims of dietary changes curing his wife's stage 4 cancer had sparked similar uproar.

Sidhu claimed his wife Navjot Kaur followed a disciplined lifestyle during her recovery. Her routine included lemon water, raw turmeric, apple cider vinegar, neem leaves, and tulsi. She consumed juices made from pumpkin, pomegranate, amla, beetroot, and walnuts, along with sour fruits. Her diet focused on anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer foods. Cooking was done using coconut oil, cold-pressed oils, or almond oil. Her morning tea was infused with cinnamon, cloves, jaggery, and cardamom.

Experts say such posts can dangerously mislead the public, especially when shared by influential figures.