Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases India’s first onboard train ATM: All about it

In a first for Indian Railways, Central Railway has installed an automated teller machine (ATM) inside the Mumbai–Manmad Panchavati Express on a trial basis, aiming to enhance passenger convenience during travel, reported PTI.

Advertisement

Notably, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the initiative by sharing a video on his official X account on Wednesday. The footage featured a passenger showcasing the ATM, claiming it to be a Bank of Maharashtra machine, while aboard the moving train.

Advertisement

According to the PTI, Railway officials confirmed that the ATM has been fitted within an air-conditioned chair car coach of the daily express service. It is expected to be available for passenger use shortly.

Read More

“This ATM has been installed on board the Panchavati Express purely on an experimental basis,” said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

The machine has been placed in a designated cubicle towards the rear end of the coach—space which previously functioned as a temporary pantry. A shutter door has been added to ensure both safety and ease of access during the train’s journey, officials said.

Necessary structural modifications to accommodate the installation were carried out at the Manmad Railway Workshop.

The Panchavati Express, which runs daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Manmad Junction in Nashik district, covers the distance in approximately four hours and 35 minutes. Owing to its convenient schedule, it is one of the most preferred trains on this intercity route. Advertisement