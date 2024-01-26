What ASI report on Gyanvapi mosque survey revealed: 'Broken Shivalinga, figures of Hanuman'
The Archaeological Survey of India's report on the Gyanvapi mosque revealed that a lot of Terracotta objects including figurines of deities were found from debris in the western wall area of the premises. Check details here.
On the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, the report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed that a lot of Terracotta objects, including figurines of deities and fragmentary figures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ganesha, were found from debris in the western wall area of the premises.