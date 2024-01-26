On the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, the report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed that a lot of Terracotta objects, including figurines of deities and fragmentary figures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ganesha, were found from debris in the western wall area of the premises.

According to an ANI report, the ASI also mentioned that during its scientific survey, two glass objects — a pendant and a broken Shiva linga — were also found.

“Different types of stone objects, include sculptures of deities, pestles of varying dimensions and other household items, inscribed slabs, etc — Among the listed sculptures mentioned may be made of Shiva linga, Vishnu, Krishna, Hanuman, Ganesha etc," the ASI report said.

ALSO READ: ‘Hindu temple existed before…’: Gyanvapi Mosque case takes fresh turn as ASI releases survey report

"Different types of terracotta objects recovered during the investigations include figurines of deities, male and female figures, bricks and tiles, sling balls, etc. Fragmentary figures of Hanuman and Ganesha were found from debris in the western wall area," the report read, as cited by ANI.

"During the survey, two glass objects, i.e. a pendant and a broken Shiva linga were found," it added. The ASI also stated in its report that coins belonging to different periods were also retrieved from the premises.

ALSO READ: ASI survey report on Gyanvapi to be given to both sides, not to be made public: Varanasi court

"Three coins have legends in Persian and were issued by Shah Alam. Numbers of British-India coins were found including a hoard of 64 coins. They include coins belonging to the East India Company, Queen Victoria, Edward VII and George V, and some were difficult to identify due to corrosion. One copper coin of Madhav Rao Scindia was also found," the report read.

The ASI report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex revealed that a pre-existing structure appeared to have been destroyed in the 17th century, and "part of it was modified and reused," adding that based on scientific studies, it can be said that there “existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure."

How the two parties reacted

On ASI findings over Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Mosque, Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel told PTI, "ASI is a prestigious organisation recognised world over. So, India and the world will soon accept the findings of ASI. On the Supreme Court’s direction, it came out with a new report which I think makes things clear."

ALSO READ: Gyanvapi mosque case updates: SC declines stay of ASI survey of premises

Meanwhile, Islamic Centre of India chairperson Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said that the report needs to be studied first and only after that, anyone can comment anything on it.

"The ASI has given its 839-page report to the concerned parties and the Muslim side has to study the entire report first and give their opinion. We have full hope that whatever decision will be taken will be taken on the basis of reality. The case is going on in the court. The ASI report will be studied first and only then anything can be said," Maulana Khalid Rasheed was quoted by ANI as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!