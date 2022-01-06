NEW DELHI : The Archeological Survey of India(ASI) on Thursday announced that the agency has decided to close all its centrally protected monuments.

These include monuments in the Delhi, Chennai, Trichy, Patna, Kolkata and Raiganj Circles.

The decision to close down remains until Covid curbs are lifted by local administrations.

The move aims to curb the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Bengaluru, Hampi and Dharwad circles will remain closed only on weekends i.e. on 8-9 January and 15-16 January.

The Kolkata and Raiganj circle, will observe the closure is till 15 January.

For the Chennai Circle, the monuments will be closed on 9 January only as of now due to a statewide curfew being announced by the state government. However, the state’s famous Mamallapuram and Tiger Headed Caves, Saluvankuppam under the Chennai Circle will remain shut from 7 January to 9 January.

In Delhi, all ASI monuments will remain closed from Thursday till 20 January or till restrictions are lifted by the local authorities, officials said.

The ASI order was issued after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority restricted all kinds of gatherings and congregations (social, ritual, academic, entertainment, religious, political, festival related etc) in the national capital from January 4.

"Accordingly, it is decided to close the Centrally Protected Monuments under the jurisdiction of Delhi circle from 06-20 January, 2022 or till prohibition is lifted whichever is earlier. All the directives / SoPs issued by State / District Administration shall be scrupulously adhered in the matter," the ASI order stated.

The Delhi Circle has around 174 monuments including the Qutub Minar, the Red Fort and the Humayun's Tomb.

The monuments under the Patna Circle will remain closed from Thursday till 21 January.

Officials said that such closures of ASI monuments will be done in adherence to instructions from state governments.

