ASI taking ‘proactive measures’ to mitigate any damage to Aurangzeb’s tomb, says Modi Govt in Parliament

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been taking "proactive measures" in coordination with the district administration to "mitigate any damage" to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, Union government told Rajya Sabha.

In a written response to Rajya Sabha member Abdul Wahab's query, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed that the tomb of 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is an ASI-protected monument.

“The tomb of Aurangzeb is under jurisdiction of Aurangabad Circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). ASI has been continuously taking proactive measures in co-ordination with District Administration to mitigate any damage to the protected monument,” the Minister said.

The tomb was in the news recently when widespread protests and violence erupted in various parts of Maharashtra over a call to move it. The 17th-century emperor's tomb is in Aurangabad, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The member asked the Minister whether it is a fact that the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir is an ASI-protected monument and, if so, whether these details have been mentioned on the ASI website or removed on the pretext of recent threats. The member also asked whether it has come to notice of the ASI that this particular ASI monument is under threat of demolition from extremist groups, and if so, what actions have been taken by the ASI to protect this monument.

12 feet metal sheet and multi-tasking staff Listing the actions to protect the monument, the Minister said, “further, action taken includes providing 12 feet high metal sheet around the tomb, concertina wire over the surrounding walls to check the trespassers, deployment of private security personnel in addition to multi-tasking staff and inspection on regular intervals by ASI officials.”

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said those who have faith in the Mughal ruler should visit his tomb.

What's the row over Aurangzeb's tomb? Following Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's praise of the Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb's tomb, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on March 18.

A day earlier, violent clashes in Nagpur took place, where unidentified people vandalised shops, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones in the Hansapuri area.

On March 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 92 people had been arrested in connection with the violence