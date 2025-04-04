ASI taking ‘proactive measures’ to mitigate any damage to Aurangzeb’s tomb, says Modi Govt in Parliament

The member asked the Minister whether it is a fact that the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir is an ASI-protected monument and, if so, whether these details have been mentioned on the ASI website or removed on the pretext of recent threats. The member also asked whether it has come to notice of the ASI that this particular ASI monument is under threat of demolition from extremist groups, and if so, what actions have been taken by the ASI to protect this monument.