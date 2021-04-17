OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ASI to take up conservation work in Taj Mahal, Agra Fort during closed period

ASI to take up conservation work in Taj Mahal, Agra Fort during closed period

A deserted view of Taj Mahal due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, in Agra on Thursday. (ANI Photo)Premium
A deserted view of Taj Mahal due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, in Agra on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
 2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2021, 03:58 PM IST PTI

  • The aim behind carrying out such work was to make the monuments more beautiful for the tourists when once they reopen
  • On April 15, the iconic Taj Mahal and other ASI centrally protected monuments, sites and museums were shut till May 15 by the Ministry of Culture due to the rise in coronavirus cases

With monuments run by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the central government organisation will use the time to carry out conservation work at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri premises in Agra.

The aim behind carrying out such work was to make the monuments more beautiful for the tourists when once they reopen, a senior ASI official in Agra said on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

On April 15, the iconic Taj Mahal and other ASI centrally protected monuments, sites and museums were shut till May 15 by the Ministry of Culture due to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Agra Circle, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar told PTI, "As monuments have been closed till May 15 due to the spike in COVID cases, we will utilise that time in conservation of Taj Mahal premises, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri."

He added, "During the closed period, mud pack treatment will be applied to the main dome of Taj Mahal while conservation of minars in the monument will be done."

"The old stones of pietra dura art at the royal gate will be changed and the royal gate itself will be given a new look," Swarnkar added.

Mud packs have been regularly used by the ASI to remove yellow stains that have appeared over the years on Taj Mahal’s white marble facade. The treatment is believed to help in restoring the natural shine and colour of the monument.

The senior official said renovation of the fortification of walls of Agra Fort is also in the list along with other renovation work of Amar Singh Gate, Diwan-e-Aam, Musamman Burj, etc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AIIMS (Delhi) chief Dr Randeep Guleria said.Premium Premium

AIIMS director lists out two main causes of rapid Covid-19 spread in India

2 min read . 03:50 PM IST
Australia posts third AstraZeneca-linked deathPremium Premium

Australia posts third AstraZeneca-linked death

12 min read . 03:48 PM IST
Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coupPremium Premium

Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup

3 min read . 03:43 PM IST
Handout image released by Buckingham Palace of a personal photograph of the Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, taken by The Countess of Wessex in 2003, obtained by Reuters on April 16, 2021. The Countess of Wessex via PA Wire/Handout via REUTERSPremium Premium

Queen Elizabeth to bid farewell to Prince Philip on Saturday

4 min read . 03:37 PM IST

In Fatehpur Sikri, the ASI will carry out conservation of Todarmal Baradari, Hamam and Samosa Mahal inside the Mughal-era premises.

During the time of renovation and conservation, the guidelines of COVID-19 will be followed, Swarnkar added.

"The budget for the renovation and conservation of the monuments' premises was about 1 crore and that was proposed in the last financial year," the ASI official added.

Vice-president of Tourism Guild of Agra Rajeev Saxena appreciated the step and said, "It will give a new look to Taj Mahal and other monuments. The initiative would give a 'Wah Taj!' experience to visitors when the monuments will be reopened based on the government guidelines."

He added that the Indian railways had last year utilised the pandemic related lockdown months in renovation and other development works for better experience of travellers. Similarly, the step taken by ASI, Agra would make a good impression on tourists, Saxena said. PTI CORR HDA

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout