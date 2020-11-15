Asia-Pacific countries sign world's biggest free trade deal

NEW DELHI : Fifteen Asia-Pacific countries that signed what is billed as the world's biggest free trade deal on Sunday left the door ajar for India to join saying that the pact was open for accession by New Delhi and that member countries would start talks with Asia’s third largest economy when it indicates its willingness to join the grouping.

In the meantime, India could participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) -- that includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia – as an observer.

It could also participate in economic cooperation activities undertaken by the RCEP signatory states under the RCEP Agreement, on terms and conditions to be jointly decided upon by the RCEP signatory states, a statement by the grouping posted on its website said.

India had last year refused to join the grouping citing apprehensions that goods manufactured by China could come into India through third countries under the RCEP if it joined, exacerbating an already existing huge trade imbalance it had with China. India on its part has said that it was reviewing the free trade deals that it has signed with many countries given that the pacts have been to its detriment.

Given that many RCEP countries including Singapore were keen that New Delhi should join the pact, the invitation to keep the door open for India to join the RCEP at a later date is not surprising. Many Southeast Asian nations including Singapore and Vietnam see India as a counterweight and balancing factor against China despite their strong economic links with Beijing.

