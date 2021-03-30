Asia Pacific region staring at a K-shaped economic recovery: UNESCAP

The report said the K-shaped recovery in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be driven by multiple factors. First, given the highly uneven progress in covid-19 vaccination across countries, most Asia-Pacific developing countries may remain exposed to the pandemic threat for another year or two. Second, the unequal sectoral impact of the covid-19 pandemic will significantly delay the recovery of countries dependent on global tourism as well as low-skill, contact intensive manufacturing and services. Third, policy space, especially fiscal, for supporting a robust recovery over the forecast period, is highly uneven across countries. Those countries incapable of ensuring policy continuity or response to new challenges would be highly vulnerable in the recovery process. Fourth, the digital and technology divide and economic capability gaps may lead to substantial cross-country divergence in their adaptation to the new normal, such as teleworking, digitalization and automation, in the post-pandemic economy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}