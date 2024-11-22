ASIA RICE-Thai prices hit 1-month high, Indian rates steady near 15-month low

ASIA-RICE/ (REPEAT, PIX):RPT-ASIA RICE-Thai prices hit 1-month high, Indian rates steady near 15-month low

Reuters
Updated22 Nov 2024, 07:02 AM IST
ASIA RICE-Thai prices hit 1-month high, Indian rates steady near 15-month low
ASIA RICE-Thai prices hit 1-month high, Indian rates steady near 15-month low

(Repeats Nov. 21 story with no changes to text)

*

Trading activity is quiet in Vietnam- trader

*

Buyers are holding back on purchases, says Indian trader

*

Thai rice exports were up 20% from January to October

By Rahul Paswan

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thai rice export prices climbed to a one-month peak this week, buoyed by foreign demand, while Indian rice prices held steady near a 15-month low due to ample supplies.

Exports are making the market active, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that demand was from regular customers like the Philippines, Indonesia, other Asian countries.

Thai rice exports were up 20% in January-October, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Thailand's 5% broken rice rose to its highest since the week of Oct. 24 at $500 per tonne from $490-$495 quoted last week.

Prices also rose because of exchange rates, another trader said, adding that prices would become more competitive towards the end of the year due to lower prices from India.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $440-$447 per ton for the third consecutive week, the lowest level since July 2023.

"Buyers are holding back on purchases lately since prices have been dropping over the past few weeks. They're expecting supplies to go up in India, so they’re taking it slow," said a Mumbai-based exporter.

The country scrapped the export tax on parboiled rice and removed the floor price of $490 a ton for the export of non-basmati white rice to boost exports last month. Rice inventories in India reached an all-time high in November.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice was offered at $520 per metric ton on Thursday, compared with a range of $515-$520 a week ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

"Trading activity is quiet," a trader based in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said.

Vietnam exported 293,484 tons of rice in the first half of November, raising the country’s total rice shipments in the year to Nov. 15 to 8.05 million tons valued at $5.05 billion, according to the government’s customs data. (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Khanh Vu in Hanoi, Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Editing by Varun H K)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaASIA RICE-Thai prices hit 1-month high, Indian rates steady near 15-month low

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.000.00
      Chennai
      77,651.000.00
      Delhi
      77,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.