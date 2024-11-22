ASIA RICE-Thai prices hit 1-month high, Indian rates steady near 15-month low

(Repeats Nov. 21 story with no changes to text)

Trading activity is quiet in Vietnam- trader

Buyers are holding back on purchases, says Indian trader

Thai rice exports were up 20% from January to October

By Rahul Paswan

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thai rice export prices climbed to a one-month peak this week, buoyed by foreign demand, while Indian rice prices held steady near a 15-month low due to ample supplies.

Exports are making the market active, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that demand was from regular customers like the Philippines, Indonesia, other Asian countries.

Thai rice exports were up 20% in January-October, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Thailand's 5% broken rice rose to its highest since the week of Oct. 24 at $500 per tonne from $490-$495 quoted last week.

Prices also rose because of exchange rates, another trader said, adding that prices would become more competitive towards the end of the year due to lower prices from India.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $440-$447 per ton for the third consecutive week, the lowest level since July 2023.

"Buyers are holding back on purchases lately since prices have been dropping over the past few weeks. They're expecting supplies to go up in India, so they’re taking it slow," said a Mumbai-based exporter.

The country scrapped the export tax on parboiled rice and removed the floor price of $490 a ton for the export of non-basmati white rice to boost exports last month. Rice inventories in India reached an all-time high in November.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice was offered at $520 per metric ton on Thursday, compared with a range of $515-$520 a week ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

"Trading activity is quiet," a trader based in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said.