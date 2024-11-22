ASIA RICE-Thai prices hit 1-month high, Indian rates steady near 15-month low

(Repeats Nov. 21 story with no changes to text)
*
Trading activity is quiet in Vietnam- trader
*
Buyers are holding back on purchases, says Indian trader
*
Thai rice exports were up 20% from January to October
By Rahul Paswan
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thai rice export prices climbed to a one-month peak this week, buoyed by foreign demand, while Indian rice prices held steady near a 15-month low due to ample supplies.
Exports are making the market active, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that demand was from regular customers like the Philippines, Indonesia, other Asian countries.
Thai rice exports were up 20% in January-October, compared to the same period a year earlier.
Thailand's 5% broken rice
Prices also rose because of exchange rates, another trader said, adding that prices would become more competitive towards the end of the year due to lower prices from India.
Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety
"Buyers are holding back on purchases lately since prices have been dropping over the past few weeks. They're expecting supplies to go up in India, so they’re taking it slow," said a Mumbai-based exporter.
The country scrapped the export tax on parboiled rice and removed the floor price of $490 a ton for the export of non-basmati white rice to boost exports last month. Rice inventories in India reached an all-time high in November.
Vietnam's 5% broken rice
"Trading activity is quiet," a trader based in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said.
Vietnam exported 293,484 tons of rice in the first half of November, raising the country’s total rice shipments in the year to Nov. 15 to 8.05 million tons valued at $5.05 billion, according to the government’s customs data. (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Khanh Vu in Hanoi, Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Editing by Varun H K)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess