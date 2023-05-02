ADB may mull Re denominated bonds on favourable market1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:02 PM IST
In January 2021, the ADB listed 10-year masala bonds or Rupee denominated bonds, worth ₹300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX, the international exchange located at the International Financial Services Centre-Gift City in Gujarat.
INCHEON: : The Asian Development Bank may consider issuing rupee denominated bonds if market conditions improve and there is demand for such issuances, president Masatsugu Asakawa said.
