ADB may mull Re denominated bonds on favourable market

While ADB slashed India’s GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 6.4% from its earlier projection of 7%, it expects the growth rate to rebound to 6.7% in FY24 on the back of private investment and industrial growth. India has been seeking more investments in priority sectors of clean energy, infrastructure spending and climate financing from multilateral lending institutions, even as it pushes for efforts to boost financial inclusion. Last month, the ADB announced plans to give at least $14 billion over 2022-2025 as support to ease a “worsening food crisis" in Asia and the Pacific while aiming to improve long-term food security by strengthening food systems against the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.