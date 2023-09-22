comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 15:09:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,528.2 -1.63%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.4 1.72%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.3 -1.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.75 -0.98%
Business News/ News / India/  Asian Games 2023: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancels China visit amid row over entry of Arunachal Pradesh athletes
Back

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur has cancelled his visit to China for the upcoming Asian Games amid an escalating row over entry to athletes. The MEA announcement came after Chinese authorities denied accreditation and entry to some sportspeople from Arunachal Pradesh for the Games.

“China's action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states," said foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

The MEA dubbed it a ‘targeted and pre-meditated’ decision and reiterated its stance on territorial boundaries. 

ALSO READ: China bars 3 Indian athletes from Asian Games, Delhi lodges strong protest

"In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 02:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App