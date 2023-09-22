Asian Games 2023: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancels China visit amid row over entry of Arunachal Pradesh athletes1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Union sports minister cancels visit to China for Asian Games amid row over entry of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur has cancelled his visit to China for the upcoming Asian Games amid an escalating row over entry to athletes. The MEA announcement came after Chinese authorities denied accreditation and entry to some sportspeople from Arunachal Pradesh for the Games.