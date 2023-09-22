Hello User
Asian Games 2023: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancels China visit amid row over entry of Arunachal Pradesh athletes

1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:35 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Union sports minister cancels visit to China for Asian Games amid row over entry of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

A woman poses for photographs with the 2022 Asian Games mascots (L-R) Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian along the promenade of Qiantang river in Hangzhou

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur has cancelled his visit to China for the upcoming Asian Games amid an escalating row over entry to athletes. The MEA announcement came after Chinese authorities denied accreditation and entry to some sportspeople from Arunachal Pradesh for the Games.

“China's action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states," said foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

The MEA dubbed it a ‘targeted and pre-meditated’ decision and reiterated its stance on territorial boundaries.

ALSO READ: China bars 3 Indian athletes from Asian Games, Delhi lodges strong protest

"In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 02:35 PM IST
