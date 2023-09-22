Union sports minister cancels visit to China for Asian Games amid row over entry of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur has cancelled his visit to China for the upcoming Asian Games amid an escalating row over entry to athletes. The MEA announcement came after Chinese authorities denied accreditation and entry to some sportspeople from Arunachal Pradesh for the Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“China's action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states," said foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

The MEA dubbed it a ‘targeted and pre-meditated’ decision and reiterated its stance on territorial boundaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: China bars 3 Indian athletes from Asian Games, Delhi lodges strong protest "In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}