OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Asian Games gold medalist Hima Das inducted in Assam Police as DSP

Sprinter Hima Das has officially been inducted into Assam Police on Friday. She will be posted in Guwahati.

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal honoured her with a badge.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A nurse fills a syringe with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre.

Covid-19: India reports 16,488 new cases, 113 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
One of the students who was not kidnapped from a Government Girls Junior Secondary School following an attack by gunmen in Jangebe, Nigeria, Friday.

Over 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria

3 min read . 10:22 AM IST
The US’ centre for disease control (CDC), UK and Spain included those with Down syndrome in the list of 'high-risk’ individuals. from covid-19.

India to give priority to people with Down syndrome for covid-19 jabs

2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, the district administration said.

Gujarat: Tremor of 3.1 magnitude recorded in Surat

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST

Briefly speaking to ANI, Das said, "This has come as a part of government's policy. I will focus on sports for now. I will join the service after retiring from sports."

"I feel honoured to be a part of Assam Police. I thank Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for showering his support on me," Das said.

However, the decision that she will be inducted in Assam Police was decided two weeks ago.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on February 11 said that sprinter Hima Das will continue running for the country even after the Assam government decided to appoint her as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

The 21-year-old is currently preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics qualification at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout