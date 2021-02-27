Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Asian Games gold medalist Hima Das inducted in Assam Police as DSP
Athlete Hima Das being felicitated with the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Asian Games gold medalist Hima Das inducted in Assam Police as DSP

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Staff Writer

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal honoured her with a badge.

Sprinter Hima Das has officially been inducted into Assam Police on Friday. She will be posted in Guwahati.

Sprinter Hima Das has officially been inducted into Assam Police on Friday. She will be posted in Guwahati.

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal honoured her with a badge.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19: India reports 16,488 new cases, 113 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST

Over 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria

3 min read . 10:22 AM IST

India to give priority to people with Down syndrome for covid-19 jabs

2 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Gujarat: Tremor of 3.1 magnitude recorded in Surat

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal honoured her with a badge.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19: India reports 16,488 new cases, 113 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST

Over 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria

3 min read . 10:22 AM IST

India to give priority to people with Down syndrome for covid-19 jabs

2 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Gujarat: Tremor of 3.1 magnitude recorded in Surat

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Briefly speaking to ANI, Das said, "This has come as a part of government's policy. I will focus on sports for now. I will join the service after retiring from sports."

"I feel honoured to be a part of Assam Police. I thank Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for showering his support on me," Das said.

However, the decision that she will be inducted in Assam Police was decided two weeks ago.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on February 11 said that sprinter Hima Das will continue running for the country even after the Assam government decided to appoint her as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

The 21-year-old is currently preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics qualification at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.