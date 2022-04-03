Asian Paints gains stronger footing in lighting and home solutions market

“Asian Paints is moving strategically from ‘share of surface’ to ‘share of space’ within homes and wants to be a part of the customer life cycle of home makeover. Windows and doors space is vital for fulfilling the home décor aspirations of homeowners and Asian Paints intends to leverage the expertise of Weatherseal Fenestration and its promoters, delivering solutions with unique value propositions to its customers," the company said in a filling to the stock exchanges while announcing the investment in Weatherseal Fenestration.