Asian Paints Q1 net profit jumps 52.5%

Asian Paints Ltd, India’s largest paints maker, reported a mixed set of first quarter numbers on Tuesday, with profit beating estimates even as revenue came below expectations.
The company posted a 52.5% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹1,550.4 crore for the quarter from ₹1,016.9 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 6.7% year-on-year to ₹9,182.31 crore from ₹8,606.94 crore. Asian Paints’ net profit beat Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of ₹1,351 crore, but its revenue missed their estimate of ₹9,388.5 crore.
Shares of Asian Paints ended 4% down at ₹3,400.40 a piece on the National Stock Exchange on profit booking by investors, given the costly valuations, measured by the price to earnings multiple which stands at 85.34 times against the sectoral valuation of 24.54 times.
At the operating level profit surged 36.3% year-on-year to ₹2,121.3 crore from ₹1,556 crore , driven by a significant expansion in gross margins. Gross margins expanded by a whopping 530 basis points to 23.2% in Q1 FY24.
“Overall, we have recorded significant improvement in margins, both sequentially as well as on year‐on‐year basis, aided by strong efforts on driving operational, formulation and sourcing efficiencies and supported by easing inflation in raw material prices," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Ltd.
“Looking ahead, we remain focused on pursuing growth and are confident about a robust festival season ahead."
Analysts gave a thumbs-up to the numbers given the latent potential of certain segments and the fact that fresh competition from the likes of Grasim and JSW Paints is still some time away .
“Asian Paints has had a very good performance, overall. The international business and the bath fitting segments have seen some slow-down, but their contribution to the top line is still significant; these segments are still incubating and will see traction in the future," said Kranthi Bathini, Equity strategist at WealthMills Securities Pvt Ltd.
“Grasim Ind and JSW Paints are new entrants to the industry, but that it will take time for them to develop their networks. Asian Paints will remain the market leader in the near term and that they will continue to dominate the paints industry in the future," said Kranthi Bathini.
The company witnessed double-digit volume and healthy value growth in the India decorative business.
Sales in the international business declined by 1.4% Y-o-Y to ₹695 crore in Q1 FY24. However, in constant currency terms, sales increased by 3.8%. The decline in international sales was due to economic uncertainty, forex crisis, and liquidity issues in key markets of Asia and Africa.
Meanwhile, the home decor business benefitted from a high growth trajectory in fabrics, decorative lighting, UPVC windows and doors.
“Our international business was supported by good deliveries from the Middle East region however, continued macro‐economic challenges and adverse forex conditions in Asian markets, resulted in an overall subdued growth for the international portfolio.
The company’s Domestic Decorative business registered double digit volume growth and a relatively healthy value growth, coming on a high base of the previous year. Both the Auto OE and the General Industrial coating businesses achieved a strong double‐digit revenue growth, led by growth in the Protective & Powder Coatings segment," said Amit Syngle.
In the Home Décor business, The bath fittings business saw a sharp 28% decline in sales to ₹84.7 crore, while The kitchen business, too, reported a decline in sales of 12% to ₹96 crore.
“Asian Paints has reported numbers above our/street estimates. Volumes witnessed a strong growth YoY coming on a high base of the previous year. Margin expanded by 500 bps aided by strong operational efforts and supported by easing inflation in raw material prices. We believe that coming festive season coupled with easing RM inflation will lead to healthy growth. We have a Accumulate rating on the stock," reported by Amnish Aggarwal - head of research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
In a separate release, The company’s board approved the appointment of R Seshasayee, as the chairman of the board and the company, with effect from 1 October 2023. He will continue to hold the position till 22 January 2027.
Seshasayee will replace Deepak Satwalekar, whose term ends on 30 September, 2023.
Asian Paints, with a market capitalization of ₹3.26 trillion, over the past year, has yielded a 9.5% return, even though the broader market index Nifty 50 gained at least 18.3% returns.
