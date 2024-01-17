Asian Paints Q3 net up 35% at ₹1,447 cr on fall in raw material prices
Revenue during the quarter rose by 5.4%, primarily due to double-digit growth in the industrial business along with the extended festive season
New Delhi: India’s largest paints company Asian Paints Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,447.98 crore for the December quarter, up 35% from ₹1,072.67 crore a year ago on the back of softening raw material prices and growth in luxury products.
