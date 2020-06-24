Asian Paints' resilience in volumes, margin expansion cheers market, stock up 4%

MUMBAI: The Asian Paints Ltd stock surged more than 4% on the NSE on Wednesday to Rs1764 on resilient volume growth and impressive gross margin expansion in March quarter earnings. An otherwise strong quarter was impacted on the profit and revenues front by a countrywide lockdown. According to analysts’ estimates, the company clocked low single-digit volume growth of 3-4% in the March quarter.

In a post earnings conference call with analysts, the company’s management indicated resumption of business in most markets with good pickup in smaller towns. Also, the company has witnessed pent-up demand in May. It further added that demand normalized in June and the company is operating at about 70% capacity. The company is closely monitoring spikes in infection cases in select metros and its impact on business in the coming quarter.

“In our view, Asian Paints focus on driving volume growth and penetration of newer geographies (especially smaller cities) is the right strategy to acquire consumers and create a base for the future. In the current scenario, this strategy may help the company to drive faster gain in market share from unorganized players," said a report by Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

Benign raw material costs continue to save the day for Asian Paints’ margins. According to analysts, the company’s gross margin expansion of 430/280 basis points (bps) year-on-year/quarter-on-quarter to 45.8% is a key highlight. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Gross margin is near peak level.

It should be noted that margin growth is also aided by higher sale of low-value products. According to the company management, the gross margin of several low-value products is broadly similar to premium products and strong margin expansion despite product mix deterioration should allay the Street’s concerns on this front.

Further, improvement in margins is also driven by the management’s actions on the sourcing and formulation front. The company’s management has indicated there was no change in pricing in the first half of this calendar year. Also, it intends to pass on some raw material benefit to consumers sometime later this fiscal year, it said.

Expansion in margins is expected to continue in fiscal 2021 but gains could be capped due to weak sales mix and likely price cuts.

Shares of the company trade at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 46 times. According to analysts, the valuation multiple is expensive considering that covid-led downside risks to earnings are not completely out of the way.

