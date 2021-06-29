The track will also be used for measuring the maximum speed capabilities of high-end cars and other categories of vehicles.

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javdekar on Tuesday inaugurated Asia's longest high-speed test track located in Pithampur, Indore. The National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) facility measures 11.3 km in length and will facilitate automotive and component testing for automobile companies. The track will also be used for measuring the maximum speed capabilities of high-end cars and other categories of vehicles.

NATRAX is located only 50 km away from Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh. The NATRAX center has been developed in around 3,000 acres of land.

The track is the longest in Asia and the fifth-largest in the world.

"The High-speed track is one of the largest in World i. e 11.3 km with 4 lane and is used to carry out development and homologation tests for all kinds of vehicles," the official website mentioned.

The large size of this track enables the Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to perform a wide variety of tests in one track itself like coast down tests, brake tests, constant speed fuel consumption test, speedometer calibration, noise, and vibration measurement, and mileage accumulation among others.

