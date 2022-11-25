As  job  mkt  cools, candidates temper hike expectations

From previous demands of 60-100% raises, while switching jobs, the candidates’ demand has now come down to 20-30%, thanks to fewer options, hiring freezes and fears that their current roles may get slashed
Mumbai: As the job market cools and the economy stares at a slowdown, candidates looking for new jobs have slashed their pay hike expectations, consultants, HR heads and recruiters said.
From previous demands of 60-100% raises, while switching jobs, the candidates’ demand has now come down to 20-30%, thanks to fewer options, hiring freezes and fears that their current roles may get slashed.
“At the peak of the Great Attrition, salary hikes went up to 100-200% in some cases when changing jobs, but, on average, would hover in the 50-70% zone. These numbers would have come down, at least for most job families, to the 20-30% zone that used to traditionally be the case," said Anandorup Ghose, partner, Deloitte India.
The salary hikes are expected to dip further, as many companies, particularly in IT services, products and tech startups, expect recruitments in the December quarter to fall more than 50% from last year.
“This change is still new, i.e. it’s about 3-4 months that the market conditions have shifted visibly. The first signs came in the fourth quarter of last year; then it started in the first quarter of this financial year but has caught pace only in the second quarter," Ghose said.
Although the downturn is too new for companies to make adjustments in employee contracts, the drop in salary expectations is seen across sectors.
“In the manufacturing sector, a few quarters ago, a job change would have led to a salary hike of 50-70%, but now it is around 30%, and in the coming quarters, it will stabilize to 20%," said Praveen Purohit, deputy chief HR officer at Vedanta Group.
The technology sector, witness to multiple rounds of negotiations and a flurry of counter-offers until a quarter ago, has sobered significantly.
According to September quarter earnings data, wage costs as a share of revenue fell at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd to 56.1% and 54.6%, respectively, while at Infosys Ltd, wage costs were little changed at 53.2%.
The numbers indicated a decline in expensive salary negotiations to stem attrition, signalling a weakening job market.
In the startup sector, which saw 17,0000-20,000 layoffs this year, hikes among senior employees have tempered.
“The downturn has impacted venture capital- and private equity-funded startups and tech companies, where people are now moving at 20-25% hike," said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director of executive search firm Korn Ferry.
According to TeamLease Services, the hiring frenzy continues at the junior level, with candidates switching jobs for a couple of thousand rupees extra in take-home salary.
“The middle to senior segment will shift for 15-20% now, given the reduced job mandates, but at the junior levels, companies are getting talent who want to see an immediate impact on their take-home," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive director of TeamLease Services.
However, key talent will continue to quote market prices, and companies will be in a wait-and-watch mode before they change their increment estimates.
According to Aon’s Salary Increase Survey released in September, Indian employers were gearing up to boost salaries by 10.4% in 2023, nearly matching the current year’s 10.6% actual increase.
