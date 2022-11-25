As  job  mkt  cools, candidates temper hike expectations

“At the peak of the Great Attrition, salary hikes went up to 100-200% in some cases when changing jobs, but, on average, would hover in the 50-70% zone. These numbers would have come down, at least for most job families, to the 20-30% zone that used to traditionally be the case," said Anandorup Ghose, partner, Deloitte India.

