'Ask deputy CM': Nitish Kumar on queries about Bihar cabinet expansion
- The Bihar cabinet can have a maximum of 36 berths, and five of them are now lying vacant
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said people should ask his deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav about the possibility of a state cabinet expansion. This comes as a junior ally in the 'Mahagathbandhan', Congress has been seeking a few more berths.
