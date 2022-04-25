In the wake of rising covid cases in the neighbouring districts, the Mathura district administration has directed temple authorities to ensure that devotees follow Covid-19 guidelines, news agency PTI reported.

“Devotees should be asked to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines," PTI quoted District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal.

A large number of devotees are coming to Mathura every day from the Delhi-NCR region. In such a situation, it is very important to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like the use of masks and social distancing. Along with cleanliness in temples, sanitisation work should also be done regularly, he said.

On Sunday, 213 COVID-19 positive cases were found in Uttar Pradesh, with Gautam Buddh Nagar reporting the maximum 98 cases followed by 56 in Ghaziabad, 15 in Agra and 10 cases in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, India today reported 2,541 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said today. With the new infections, the total cases in the country have gone up to 4,30,60,086 including 16,522 active cases. Of the fresh cases recorded, Delhi accounts for 1,083 cases which is 57.37 per cent of the cases recorded in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.