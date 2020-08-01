Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ask LG to allow hotels, weekly markets in Delhi: Sisodia writes to Shah
Ask LG to allow hotels, weekly markets in Delhi: Sisodia writes to Shah

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Home minister Amit Shah for seeking direction to LG Baijal after he rejected Delhi Government's proposal to open hotels
  • He also said that he would again write the letter to LG Anil Baijal

NEW DELHI : Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking directions to LG Anil Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets in the city.

Sisodia's letter comes a day after Baijal rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital, saying the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over".

In the letter written in Hindi, the deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

"I request you to ask LG not to stop the proposal. If traders start their business, jobs will be generated, and that the condition of economy will improve," Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

