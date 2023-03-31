Home / News / India /  ‘Asked death from God, but..:’ Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife shares ordeal before his release
Back

Days after revealing her cancer diagnosis in an emotional letter to her husband, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of jailed leader Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed anger on Friday and said that she asked for death from God, but God left her in between.

“Affirmations are true: made by a sound mind or out of your senses. Navjot’s love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment. In a fit of anger, to teach him a lesson I asked for death. God’s grace was waiting but with a rider," she said on Twitter.

“I will give you what you have asked for but not against the will of Supreme Consciousness. So HE left me in between. Each person’s destiny and journey are different. We have no right to question it. The only person who needs correction is our own self. HIS WORLD: HIS LAWS," Navjot Kaur Sidhu added in another tweet.

The development came as Navjot Singh Sidhu's Twitter handle informed on Saturday that the leader will be released on Saturday. “This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities)," a tweet from his official Twitter handle said.

According to the reports, Sidhu is getting a 45-day remission from Patilala jail because of his good conduct.

In her previous post on Twitter, Navjot Kaur Sidhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. “He (Navjot S Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual, trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad," Navjot Kaur Sidhu said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court in May 2022, sentenced Sidhu one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage death case and since then he is been lodged in Patiala central prison.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout