Asked to pay extra for Aadhaar update or enrolment? Do this fast, says UIDAI

New Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhaar update charges are fixed. But, in case, an Aadhaar card holder is asked to pay extra for Aadhaar update or enrolment, then in that case the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has suggested three options for the Aadhaar card holder to exercise and get its concern addressed. Those three ways are — call at toll-free number 1947 and lodge your complaint, write an email at help@uidai.gov.in or if the Aadhaar card user is a computer savvy, then it can directly lodge an online complaint in this regard by logging in at direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint.

The UIDA informed about these three ways to file complaints in regard to extra payment for Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhaar update from its official twitter handle citing, "If you're asked to pay extra while enrolling for Aadhaar or updating details, call 1947 or write to help@uidai.gov.in to register your complaint. You can also file your complaint at: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint."

The UIDAI went on to add that new Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5 & 15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: ₹50 for demographic update & ₹100 for biometric update (with or without demographic update).

So, it's clear from the UIDAI tweet that in case of extra payment asked for Aadhaar card address change or any other update or for the Aadhaar enrolment, one can directly connect to the Aadhaar Executive by calling at toll-free number 1947 or sending an email at help@uidai.gov.in.

However, in case the Aadhaar card holder is computer savvy, he or she can directly file complaint by going to the UIDA website — uidai.gov.in or at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint and follow some simple steps.

Here is the step by step guide to file complaint online:

1] Log in at UIDA website — uidai.gov.in or at direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint;

2] Enter 14-digit EID number, date and time;

3] Enter your name and mobile number;

4] Enter your email ID and postal PIN Code and other details;

5] Select complaint type and category;

6] Write your complaint in details;

7] Enter captcha;

8] Click on the 'Submit' button below; and

9] Your complaint will be lodged successfully.

