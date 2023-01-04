The Bengaluru airport found itself in new trouble when a woman passenger took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday to express disappointment and complain about the fact that she was asked to remove her shirt during security check.
The Bengaluru airport found itself in new trouble when a woman passenger took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday to express disappointment and complain about the fact that she was asked to remove her shirt during security check.
The woman in a Tweet complained about the authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport (Bengaluru airport) claiming that they had asked her to remove her shirt during the security check.
The woman in a Tweet complained about the authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport (Bengaluru airport) claiming that they had asked her to remove her shirt during the security check.
The woman further alleged that she had felt humiliated and questioned why a woman needed to strip to pass through security checks.
The woman further alleged that she had felt humiliated and questioned why a woman needed to strip to pass through security checks.
As per media reports, security agencies responded by stating that they would check the CCTV for details and asked why she did not register a complaint with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or the airport police.
As per media reports, security agencies responded by stating that they would check the CCTV for details and asked why she did not register a complaint with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or the airport police.
The woman, on Tuesday evening, tweeted “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport. Why would you need a woman to strip?"
The woman, on Tuesday evening, tweeted “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport. Why would you need a woman to strip?"
The post has after that been deleted and the woman's Twitter account has also been deactivated.
The post has after that been deleted and the woman's Twitter account has also been deactivated.
The official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, replied to the woman’s tweet by stating that they “deeply regret the hassle caused." The reply further said that “this should not have happened."
The official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, replied to the woman’s tweet by stating that they “deeply regret the hassle caused." The reply further said that “this should not have happened."
The official handle’s reply said, “Hello, we deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force), a government sovereign."
The official handle’s reply said, “Hello, we deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force), a government sovereign."
It further read, “Kindly DM your contact details for our team to connect with you at the earliest." Meanwhile, a few netizens replied to the woman’s tweet saying that the incident was unacceptable and that security shouldn’t be used to humiliate people.
It further read, “Kindly DM your contact details for our team to connect with you at the earliest." Meanwhile, a few netizens replied to the woman’s tweet saying that the incident was unacceptable and that security shouldn’t be used to humiliate people.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.