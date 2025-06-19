‘Asli mard’: UP man helps wife get married to boyfriend; social media reacts, ‘At least, he will be alive’

It’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for real, well, almost. In the 1999 Bollywood movie, Ajay Devgn tries to get his on-screen wife, Aishwarya Rai, married to her boyfriend, played by Salman Khan. While the movie had a twist, a man in Uttar Pradesh became successful in his plans.

In a village in Jaunpur, a man named Arvind helped his wife marry her lover after she had refused to end their relationship even after marriage. Arvind married Rita two years ago. However, she continued to stay in touch with her boyfriend, Yashwant.

Eventually, Rita returned to her parents’ home and eloped with Yashwant. After learning about the affair and Rita’s refusal to return, Arvind chose to end the marriage peacefully.

He arranged her wedding to Yashwant at a Durga temple in the local market. Photos and videos that went viral show Arvind standing with the couple and blessing them. He even helped with the wedding rituals.

“This asli mard marched her to a temple, handed Yashwant the sindoor, and said, Bhai, ab tu hi sambhal! Yashwant filled Rita’s maang right there, and Arvind walked away like a legend,” wrote one social media user while sharing the video.

Social media users did not miss the chance to refer to various recent reports of men suffering from marriage.

“He escaped from 498A and paying alimony,” wrote one user while another commented, “It’s not sacrificing, it's rationality.”

“Arvind turned betrayal into a bold handover, no drama, just full-on blockbuster exit,” commented another user.

“It is a wise move. Instead of finding him in the blue drum by the police, he has taken the right decision,” wrote another.

One user remarked, “Obviously Arvind did not want a snake in the marriage and got rid of her before she spread he venom in his family.”

Another wrote, “He saved his life, possibly jail, life-long alimony and whatnot.”

“Tbh it’s great initiative.. kam se kam banda zinda to rhega (At least, he will be alive),” came from another.

Meghalaya murder The sarcastic comments about Arvind saving his life are likely related to the recent Meghalaya murder. In May, Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly plotted the killing with her lover, Raj Kushwaha.

The Indore businessman’s body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.