Assam: 1,000 live bullets recovered from express train in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: The Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) on Tuesday recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition from the North East Express in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

According to Biswajit Rava, Sub-Inspector of the New Bongaigaon GRPF, 500 of the recovered bullets are 8 mm and 500 are 3.2 mm rounds.

"Two havildars went for routine check & found a suspicious bag from which ammunition was recovered. Bullets to be sent to experts for further examination," says a GRP personnel pic.twitter.com/dghIPLWjCe — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

"When the North East Express train reached Platform number 1 of the New Bongaigaon railway station, one unclaimed bag was found. GRPF personnel searched the bag and recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition along with some photo-copied documents," Rava told ANI.

According to the documents, the bullets were being transported from Dimapur in Nagaland to Buxar district of Bihar, Rava added.

