Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Assam: 1,000 live bullets recovered from express train in Bongaigaon
1,000 live bullets recovered from express train in Bongaigaon in Assam.

Assam: 1,000 live bullets recovered from express train in Bongaigaon

06:54 AM IST ANI

According to Biswajit Rava, Sub-Inspector of the New Bongaigaon GRPF, 500 of the recovered bullets are 8 mm and 500 are 3.2 mm rounds

Bongaigaon: The Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) on Tuesday recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition from the North East Express in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

The Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) on Tuesday recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition from the North East Express in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

According to Biswajit Rava, Sub-Inspector of the New Bongaigaon GRPF, 500 of the recovered bullets are 8 mm and 500 are 3.2 mm rounds.

According to Biswajit Rava, Sub-Inspector of the New Bongaigaon GRPF, 500 of the recovered bullets are 8 mm and 500 are 3.2 mm rounds.

"When the North East Express train reached Platform number 1 of the New Bongaigaon railway station, one unclaimed bag was found. GRPF personnel searched the bag and recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition along with some photo-copied documents," Rava told ANI.

According to the documents, the bullets were being transported from Dimapur in Nagaland to Buxar district of Bihar, Rava added.

