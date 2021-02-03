Assam: 1,000 live bullets recovered from express train in Bongaigaon

Assam: 1,000 live bullets recovered from express train in Bongaigaon1 min read . 06:54 AM IST
According to Biswajit Rava, Sub-Inspector of the New Bongaigaon GRPF, 500 of the recovered bullets are 8 mm and 500 are 3.2 mm rounds
Bongaigaon: The Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) on Tuesday recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition from the North East Express in Assam's Bongaigaon district.
According to Biswajit Rava, Sub-Inspector of the New Bongaigaon GRPF, 500 of the recovered bullets are 8 mm and 500 are 3.2 mm rounds.
"When the North East Express train reached Platform number 1 of the New Bongaigaon railway station, one unclaimed bag was found. GRPF personnel searched the bag and recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition along with some photo-copied documents," Rava told ANI.
According to the documents, the bullets were being transported from Dimapur in Nagaland to Buxar district of Bihar, Rava added.
