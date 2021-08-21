Assam: 14 arrested for supporting Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assam Police on Saturday arrested 14 people from across the state for alleged social media posts supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. "Assam Police has arrested 14 persons for social media posts regarding Taliban activities that have attracted provisions of law of the land. People are advised to be careful in posts/likes etc on social media platforms to avoid penal action," GP Singh, special DGP, said on Twitter.

The arrests were made since Friday night and they have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC, a senior police officer told news agency PTI. "We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts," the officer said.

Two people each were arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts. One person each was arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts.

Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security. "We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted.

On 15th August, Taliban took control of Afghanistan, stunning the world which fears that the extremists would take the country back to the medieval era as their beliefs and practices don't go with modern thinking.

