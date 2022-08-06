At least, 18 people were admitted to a hospital in Assam's Majuli district after they complained of vomiting, stomach ache, and other suspected food poisoning symptoms. News agency ANI said that people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' at a religious function in Maharichuk area near Garmur in Majuli district last night.

Dr Amulya Goswami, Superintendent, District hospital told the agency that last night 12 people complained of stomach ache and on Saturday six more people were hospitalized.

"Last night 12 people came here after they complained of stomach ache & vomiting. Today morning, six more people were admitted to the hospital. Their condition is now stable. We suspect that it is a case of food poisoning," Dr Goswami said.

However, Pulak Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner informed the agency that the condition of all the patients is stable now.

"They were immediately admitted to the hospital and they are now stable," Mahanta said.

Separately, Assam is grappling with Japanese encephalitis disease, a viral brain infection spread through mosquito bites. Yesterday, three more people died of Japanese encephalitis, as per the state government's health bulletin.

With these deaths, the toll increased to 60 since July 1, as per the National Health Mission's state unit.

The new deaths were reported from Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, and Darrang.

The state also reported six fresh cases, taking the tally to 345.

Among fresh cases are two detected in Morigaon and one each in Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dima Hasao and Kamrup.

All districts, except South Salmara and Karbi Anglong, have been affected by the deadly disease.

The virus of Japanese encephalitis is found in pigs and birds and is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals.