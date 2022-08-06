Assam: 18 fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at a religious function1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 04:00 PM IST
- At least 18 people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' at a religious function in Assam's Majuli district
At least, 18 people were admitted to a hospital in Assam's Majuli district after they complained of vomiting, stomach ache, and other suspected food poisoning symptoms. News agency ANI said that people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' at a religious function in Maharichuk area near Garmur in Majuli district last night.