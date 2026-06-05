Assam 2% DA hike: Himanta Cabinet hikes Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to 60 per cent

The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved a 2-percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising them from 58 per cent to 60 per cent with immediate effect. The decision is set to benefit over 8 lakh state government employees and pensioners across the state, ANI reported.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the first cabinet meeting following the ministry expansion earlier in the day, the chief minister said that the enhanced rates will benefit serving state government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners and compassionate family pensioners, ANI reported.

The cabinet also approved the enhancement of the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund allocation from ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore for each MLA during the year 2026-27, while from 2027-28, it will be further enhanced to ₹2 crore, Sarma said.

The cabinet has also approved amendment of the MLALAD guidelines to permit utilisation of up to 10 per cent of the annual allocation for procurement and distribution of eligible community, educational, cultural, sports and disability-support equipment, Sarma said, as reported by ANI.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for the declaration of the second State Capital Region Area, Dibrugarh, and the constitution of the Second State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh (SCRDA-D).

The region will cover an area comprising a 20 km radius of the Dibrugarh Capital Complex within Dibrugarh district, Sarma said.

The Second State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh, will oversee the preparation of regional and sector-specific development plans, as well as the identification of growth corridors and areas earmarked for urban expansion as part of the second capital region project.

To support infrastructure development in the Second Capital Region, a dedicated fund of ₹500 crore will be allocated through the budgets of the relevant line departments for the execution of related projects and works.

The enhanced rates will benefit serving state government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners, and compassionate family pensioners.

The cabinet approved the amendment of the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, to regulate the procedure for promotion of serving Grade IV employees to Grade III positions, he added.