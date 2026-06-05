Assam 2% DA hike: Himanta Cabinet hikes Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to 60 per cent

The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved a 2-percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising them from 58 per cent to 60 per cent with immediate effect. The decision is set to benefit over 8 lakh state government employees and pensioners across the state, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference after chairing the first cabinet meeting following the ministry expansion earlier in the day, the chief minister said that the enhanced rates will benefit serving state government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners and compassionate family pensioners, ANI reported.

The cabinet also approved the enhancement of the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund allocation from ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore for each MLA during the year 2026-27, while from 2027-28, it will be further enhanced to ₹2 crore, Sarma said.

The cabinet has also approved amendment of the MLALAD guidelines to permit utilisation of up to 10 per cent of the annual allocation for procurement and distribution of eligible community, educational, cultural, sports and disability-support equipment, Sarma said, as reported by ANI.

Advertisement

The cabinet also approved the proposal for the declaration of the second State Capital Region Area, Dibrugarh, and the constitution of the Second State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh (SCRDA-D).

The region will cover an area comprising a 20 km radius of the Dibrugarh Capital Complex within Dibrugarh district, Sarma said.

Advertisement

The Second State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh, will oversee the preparation of regional and sector-specific development plans, as well as the identification of growth corridors and areas earmarked for urban expansion as part of the second capital region project.

To support infrastructure development in the Second Capital Region, a dedicated fund of ₹500 crore will be allocated through the budgets of the relevant line departments for the execution of related projects and works.

The enhanced rates will benefit serving state government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners, and compassionate family pensioners.

The cabinet approved the amendment of the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, to regulate the procedure for promotion of serving Grade IV employees to Grade III positions, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

Assam Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Assam 2% DA hike: Himanta Cabinet hikes Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to 60 per cent