Assam: 23,000 youths get appointment letters for govt jobs; another 8,000 by July end1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
- Of the 22,598 new recruits, the highest were in the education department (11,063), followed by home (8,867) and health (2,419).
Moving towards achieving the poll promise to provide 1 lakh jobs, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters for jobs to around 23,000 youths on Saturday. In a ceremonial distribution, Sarma said that with these 22,958 fresh recruitments in 11 departments, his administration has provided government jobs to around 28,000 youths in the last one year.
"After the COVID-19 situation improved, we appointed 4,700 youths in the education department in September last year," he said.
The chief minister also said another batch of 7,000-8,000 youths will be recruited by July 15, while written examinations for recruitment for another 26,000 posts will be held by July end.
Of the 22,598 new recruits, the highest were in the education department (11,063), followed by home (8,867) and health (2,419).
The CM stressed that the recruitment process was fair and transparent. ''People must have faith and trust in the process. I have urged my cabinet colleagues, officials and government employees to ensure a fair and transparent selection process," he said.
Noting that the state has zero tolerance for corruption, he added, ''We are on a mission to transform Assam into a top-performing state. We shall count on your support to serve people with sincerity and dedication. I am confident that the enthusiasm of the new recruits will infuse new dynamism into the entire administrative machinery."
He also urged the new recruits to take care of their parents as they have come this far due to sacrifices made by their parents.
''The state government has already enacted a law in this regard but everyone must take care of parents by their own free will and not by the compulsion of law," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
