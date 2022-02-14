OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Assam: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jorhat
Listen to this article

JORHAT : The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale in the Jorhat area of Assam. 

The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.

In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far.

More details are awaited. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout