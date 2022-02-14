Assam: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jorhat1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2022, 05:57 PM IST
- The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.
|
Listen to this article
JORHAT : The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale in the Jorhat area of Assam.
The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.
In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."
No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far.
More details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!