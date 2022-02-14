JORHAT : The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale in the Jorhat area of Assam.

The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.

In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FyIGnQ0Dzd pic.twitter.com/OEOFC1Iccc — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 14, 2022

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far.

More details are awaited.

