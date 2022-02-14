Assam: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jorhat

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JORHAT : The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale in the Jorhat area of Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.

In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far.

More details are awaited.

More details are awaited.

