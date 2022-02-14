Assam: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jorhat

Assam: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jorhat1 min read . 05:57 PM IST
- The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
JORHAT : The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale in the Jorhat area of Assam.
JORHAT : The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale in the Jorhat area of Assam.
The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.
The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.
In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."
In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."
No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far.
No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far.
More details are awaited.
More details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!