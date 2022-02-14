Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Assam: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jorhat

Assam: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jorhat

1 min read . 05:57 PM IST Livemint

  • The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.

JORHAT : The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale in the Jorhat area of Assam. 

The NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.

In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far.

More details are awaited. 

