Home >News >India >Assam: All govt employees required to get vaccinated in next 10 days, says CM

Assam: All govt employees required to get vaccinated in next 10 days, says CM

Premium
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read . 11:25 AM IST Edited By Sneha

  • The direction comes as the state is planning to reopen all offices from 1 July
  • Earlier this month, the state had directed all fully vaccinated government employees to join work from 14 June

All government employees in Assam will be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the next 10 days as administration plans reopening of all offices from 1 July, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet, he said that there will be no government work over the next week and the entire machinery will be involved in the vaccination drive.

Addressing a press meet, he said that there will be no government work over the next week and the entire machinery will be involved in the vaccination drive.

He also urged employees of private enterprises to get their jabs, as the state government is likely to allow such offices to operate till around 5 pm from next month.

Earlier this month, the state had directed all fully vaccinated government employees to join work from 14 June for smooth functioning of offices.

Sarma on Saturday also said that the state government is aiming to achieve at least three lakh vaccinations a day from 21 June. If the target is met, half of the eligible population in Assam will be able to get inoculated in a month.

"This is a part of our Enhanced Immunisation Drive," said the CM.

'Don't slacken drive'

Sarma's announcement comes a day after he told the state officials to not "slacken" the vaccination drive against Covid-19.

He also ordered the deputy commissioners (DCs) to carry out vulnerability mapping at the block level due to the higher positivity rate in smaller towns and rural areas of the state.

"The DCs must thereafter earmark priority-vaccine areas, which will stem the spread of the infection to villages and tea gardens," Sarma said.

He urged officials to come up with district-specific strategies to achieve 100% vaccination.

According to the latest data, the state has inoculated nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries so far, of which 39,83,642 have received the first doses and 9,67,589 have received both doses.

Assam's cumulative Covid-10 caseload has reached 4,66,590, out of which, 4,21,378 have recovered. As many as 4,028 people have succumbed to the disease and there are 39,837 cases currently in the state.

