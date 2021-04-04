OPEN APP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress party of having no discernible agenda for Assam's development and asserted NDA's 'double-engine government will continue to ensure the state's growth.

Addressing an election rally here in Barpeta district, on the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of polls in Assam, Shah accused the Congress of dividing people to rule over them, while the BJP follows the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' (with all, development for all and belief in all).

''The Congress cannot solve any problem and their leader Rahul Gandhi comes as a tourist to the state. They have no vision for development'', the home minister claimed.

'I had come to you five years ago and urged you to repose faith in the Prime Minister and promised we will end violence and agitations. The BJP government in the state and Modiji has ensured this during the last five years and now the state is moving in the path of progress and development'', he said.

In the next term, the NDA is committed to make the state flood-free and the Prime Minister has already initiated the process, he said. Shah said that two phases of elections are already over in the state and claimed ''we are confident that in these two phases alone, BJP has achieved majority to form the next government''.

''Let me share another good news with you. Elections are being held in West Bengal too and 'didi ja rahi hain aur BJP aah rahi hain (Didi, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is going and BJP is coming). The BJP will win more than 200 seats in the neighbouring state'', he also claimed.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government, Shah said that during the last five years, the historic Bodo accord was signed and more than 2000 youths have surrendered and returned to the mainstream.

''Do you want a government that spreads violence or a double-engine government that spreads development'', he rhetorically asked. He also accused the Congress of giving a free-hand to poachers in Kaziranga National Park and ''if their government had continued, rhinoceros, Assam's pride, would have become a thing of the past.

It is the BJP government under Sarbananda Sonowal that has ensured that poachers have been thrown and the animal saved from extinction''. A Sattra Land Protection Task Force would also be set up to free all lands of Vaishnav monasteries from encroachers and ''we will take the message of Vaishnav saints Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva not only to other parts of the country but also across the world, he said.

He also assured that Guwahati would be developed as a 'Start-up capital' of South-east Asia paving the way for youths to become self-reliant. Shah is scheduled to address two more rallies at Bhabanipur and Sualkuchi constituencies.

