In view of the gradual rise in Covid-19 cases, the Assam government on Monday announced a fresh set of restrictions for the unvaccinated citizens.

As per the new order, all government employees will be required to be fully vaccinated and attend office. “Employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available or extra ordinary leave for which they will not be paid salary," said the order.

However, it clarified that the above rule applied to all employees except those in whose case vaccination is contra-indicated as per guidelines issued by the health department.

All employees engaged in emergency or essential services can also attend to their duty without any restrictions. “The organizations (government/private) rendering essential/emergency services, law enforcement services and election work will continue working without any restrictions in all districts," read the order.

In addition to this, it directed that all auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis should operate only with fully vaccinated passengers. Pillion riding on motorcycles is also allowed, provided that riders are fully vaccinated and wearing a mask.

It also said that intra-district transport, with 100% seating capacity subject to observance of Covid19 appropriate behaviour, shall be allowed for passengers who are fully vaccinated.

“All inter-district passenger transport and movement shall be allowed with 100% of passengers who are fully vaccinated are subject to observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," it said.

It said that all people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces.

"The owners of public/private establishments shall be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside and this has to be done scrupulously by checking their vaccination status, it said.

“Failure to do so shall attract penal action," it added.

Further, the government said that physical classes in “all schools up to class 8 in all districts shall be suspended and all such educational institutions shall migrate to virtual options until further orders".

Classes in schools have been allowed "on alternate days for class IX and above" in all districts. "All educational institutions including schools/colleges/universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options," the order said.

Covid situation in state

Assam on Sunday reported more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 6,118 persons recovered from the disease while 2,277 fresh infections pushed the tally to 6,92,811, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

During the day, 13 persons lost their lives to the disease, three each in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, two each in Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each in Karimganj, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur districts, it said.

With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,648, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said.

