OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Assam Assembly polls: EC defers transfer of police officers in view of model code
Voters show their inked fingers (AFP)
Voters show their inked fingers (AFP)

Assam Assembly polls: EC defers transfer of police officers in view of model code

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 06:32 PM IST Staff Writer

The state government had ordered the transfer of the officers on 26 February, the same day when schedule of the election was announced

The transfer of 12 IPS and six APS officers was deferred in Assam by the Election Commission in view of the model code of conduct that is in place in all poll-bound states.

The state government had ordered the transfer of the officers on 26 February, the same day when schedule of the election was announced.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Enforcement Directorate office

ED attaches over 84 crore assets of Karnataka-based coop society promoters

2 min read . 06:16 PM IST
File Photo: Two public utilities told Texas lawmakers during hearings Friday that Ercot owed them money for power they produced during the crisis

Texas’s power market is $1.3 billion short after energy crisis

3 min read . 05:48 PM IST
Residents have also urged the state government to intervene by reducing VAT on petroleum products in the state. (HT FILE)

Petrol, diesel prices at record high after three-day hiatus: Check latest price here

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
The new guidelines prescribe how digital news organisations, social media platforms and OTT streaming services will be regulated by the government.

Provision of emergency interim blocking directions of internet content not new, clarifies govt

1 min read . 05:46 PM IST

"It has come to the notice of Commission that the government of Assam has, on 26 February, ordered the transfer of 12 IPS and six APS officers. Commission has decided to keep transfer/posting of these police officers in abeyance till further orders in view of the Model Code of Conduct," the EC said in a statement.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Voting for five assembly elections to these four states and one Union Territory will be held between 27 March and 29 April. Counting for all the seats of five states will be held on 2 May, as per the schedule.

West Bengal will vote in eight phases. The first phase of polling will be on 27 March, the second phase on 1 April, the third phase on 6 April, the fourth on 10 April, the fifth on 17 April, the sixth on 22 April, the seventh on 26 April, and the eighth phase on 29 April, respectively.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will vote in a single round on 6 April. Puducherry will also vote on the same day.

In Assam, the assembly elections will be conducted in three phases on 27 March, 1 April, and 6 April.

TRENDING STORIESSee All



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout