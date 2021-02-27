The transfer of 12 IPS and six APS officers was deferred in Assam by the Election Commission in view of the model code of conduct that is in place in all poll-bound states.

The state government had ordered the transfer of the officers on 26 February, the same day when schedule of the election was announced.

"It has come to the notice of Commission that the government of Assam has, on 26 February, ordered the transfer of 12 IPS and six APS officers. Commission has decided to keep transfer/posting of these police officers in abeyance till further orders in view of the Model Code of Conduct," the EC said in a statement.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Voting for five assembly elections to these four states and one Union Territory will be held between 27 March and 29 April. Counting for all the seats of five states will be held on 2 May, as per the schedule.

West Bengal will vote in eight phases. The first phase of polling will be on 27 March, the second phase on 1 April, the third phase on 6 April, the fourth on 10 April, the fifth on 17 April, the sixth on 22 April, the seventh on 26 April, and the eighth phase on 29 April, respectively.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will vote in a single round on 6 April. Puducherry will also vote on the same day.

In Assam, the assembly elections will be conducted in three phases on 27 March, 1 April, and 6 April.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via